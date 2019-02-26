हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arvind Kejriwal

I salute bravery of Indian Air Force pilots: Arvind Kejriwal

The terror camps in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad, capital of PoK, were struck by 12 Mirage 2000 jets with 1000 kg of explosives at around 3:30 am, IAF sources said.

File photo

New Delhi: Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday lauded the Indian Air Force (IAF) for carrying out multiple air strikes on the terror launch pads at various places in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), destroying control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and some other infrastructure.

“I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan,” tweeted Kejriwal.In the early hours of Tuesday, the Indian Air Force carried out multiple aerial strikes at terror launch pads at various places in PoK, destroying control rooms of JeM and some other infrastructure, 12 days after the Pulwama terror attack.

The terror camps in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad, capital of PoK, were struck by 12 Mirage 2000 jets with 1000 kg of explosives at around 3:30 am, IAF sources said. The targets included the control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit which carried out a terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 in which 40 security personnel were killed and five injured.

The JeM control room was completely destroyed in the air strike, sources said. Pulwama terror attack had led to nationwide outrage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack.Entire world community had expressed solidarity with India after the attack.The US has said it supports India`s "Right to self-defence" in the back of the attack.

Arvind Kejriwal Indian Air Force IAF strike in POK Surgical Strike 2 JeM bases Pakistan occupied Kashmir
