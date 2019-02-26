IAF's strong action shows will, resolve of New India: Amit Shah

New Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Indian Air Force`s "strong action" against Jaish-e-Mohammed`s (JeM) biggest training camp at Balakot shows the "will and resolve" of a New India under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Today`s strong action shows the will and resolve of a New India. Our New India will not spare any acts of terror and their perpetrators and patrons," he said in a tweet. Congratulating the bravery and valour of our armed forces, he said, "Today`s action further demonstrates that India is safe and secure under the strong and decisive leadership of Narendra Modi."

Twelve days after a suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF troopers, India on early Tuesday struck the JeM`s biggest training camp at Balakot, killing a very large number of terrorists and their trainers.