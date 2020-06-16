ICMR writes to Centre, calls for ramping up COVID-19 testing by using rapid antigen test kits in Delhi containment zones, hospitals

NEW DELHI: In view of an unprecedented rise in the coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has written a letter to the Centre calling for ramping up testing for COVID-19 in Delhi containment zones and hospitals by use of rapid antigen detection test.

According to reports, the letter has been written by ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava to the Union Health Ministry in which he had called for "ramping up testing for COVID-19 in containment zones and hospitals in Delhi by use of rapid antigen detection test".

It may be noted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Monday held an all-party meting over COVID-19 situation in the national capital during which it was decided to ramp up testing for COVID-19 and preparing more beds for treatment of coronavirus-infected patients.

In view of the ICMR letter, it has emerged that the Delhi government is likely to use rapid antigen kits for COVID-19 testing in containment zones and healthcare settings from June 20.

The kits will allow faster diagnosis without laboratory examination.

There are around 240 COVID-19 containment zones in the national capital and the government has decided to conduct door-to-door survey in these zones.

"The Delhi government will use the rapid antigen kits in containment zones and healthcare settings from June 20 in Delhi," an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,647 fresh coronavirus cases taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to 42,829, and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,400.

Standard Q COVID-19 Ag detection kit (rapid antigen test kits) is a rapid chromatographic immunoassay for qualitative detection of specific antigens to SARS-CoV-2. It has been developed by SD Biosensor, a South Korea-based company, the Indian Council of Medical Research said in an advisory issued earlier in the day.

Suspected individuals who test negative for COVID-19 by rapid antigen test should be tested sequentially by RT-PCR to rule out infection, whereas a positive test should be considered as a true positive and does not need reconfirmation by RT-PCR test, the ICMR said in its letter to the Health Ministry

.

The Standard Q COVID-19 Ag detection can be interpreted as positive or negative after 15 minutes of putting the sample into the well by appearance of test and control lines, which can be read with a naked eye, requiring no specialized equipment, it said.

The maximum duration for interpreting a positive or negative test is 30 minutes. After that the test strip should be discarded, it said.