हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Earn up to Rs 1 crore, vacancy open for IT professionals

Interested candidates should visit the official website recruitment@idbi.co.in to apply for the vacancy.

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Earn up to Rs 1 crore, vacancy open for IT professionals
File Photo

New Delhi: IDBI Bank has invited applications for one post of information technology (IT) head on contract basis.

The last date to fill the application form is June 16. Interested candidates should visit the official website recruitment@idbi.co.in to apply for the vacancy. 

Tenure:

The tenure for the vacancy released is three years which can be extended up to five years.

Eligibility criteria:

The candidate is required to have overall work experience of 20 years in the field of IT, of which at least 10 years should be at a senior level, preferably in an IT unit of a bank or financial institution. The minimum age to apply is 45 years and the maximum is 55 years.

Job profile: 

As per official notification. “The candidate will be responsible for the entire IT operations and IT infrastructure of the bank, including digitisation of the entire gamut of banking operations, identification of security threats, overseeing systems development and others.” 

Salary package: 

The approximate annual CTC (cost to company) will be Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore. 

Educational qualifications: 

Master’s or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering disciplines like Electronics and Telecommunications/Computer Science/Electronics and Electrical/Information Technology/Electronics and Communication or Master’s in Computer Application from a University/ Institute recognized by Government of India.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IDBI BankIDBI Bank Recruitment 2021
Next
Story

Delhi govt, students file plea in HC against order allowing private schools to charge annual fees

Must Watch

PT5M48S

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to meet Congress party-formed panel, will put his aspect before the panel