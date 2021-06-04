IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Earn up to Rs 1 crore, vacancy open for IT professionals

New Delhi: IDBI Bank has invited applications for one post of information technology (IT) head on contract basis.

The last date to fill the application form is June 16. Interested candidates should visit the official website recruitment@idbi.co.in to apply for the vacancy.

Tenure:

The tenure for the vacancy released is three years which can be extended up to five years.

Eligibility criteria:

The candidate is required to have overall work experience of 20 years in the field of IT, of which at least 10 years should be at a senior level, preferably in an IT unit of a bank or financial institution. The minimum age to apply is 45 years and the maximum is 55 years.

Job profile:

As per official notification. “The candidate will be responsible for the entire IT operations and IT infrastructure of the bank, including digitisation of the entire gamut of banking operations, identification of security threats, overseeing systems development and others.”

Salary package:

The approximate annual CTC (cost to company) will be Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

Educational qualifications:

Master’s or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering disciplines like Electronics and Telecommunications/Computer Science/Electronics and Electrical/Information Technology/Electronics and Communication or Master’s in Computer Application from a University/ Institute recognized by Government of India.

Live TV