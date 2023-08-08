Impact Using Innovation: How Young Entrepreneur Akshit Kandi Using AI, Tech To Transform Businesses

E-commerce has come a long way with the advancement in tech like AI and ML. Young entrepreneurs have been betting big on this tech while empowering businesses. Akshit Kandi, a young tech entrepreneur, recently made headlines for his tech efforts in the US healthcare and e-commerce industry. Akshit's journey started in the city of Pearl, Hyderabad where he worked at Om Pharma. Driven by a thirst for more profound knowledge, Akshit embarked on a journey to the United States to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science & Entrepreneurship at Purdue University. Akshit's tenure at MediaMath and, later, at Salesforce saw him handle an extensive Fortune 500 and 100 client portfolio, including Addidas, Nike, Gucci, Sephora, IBM, and numerous other companies.

His current venture as the Founder of Astrlive (Live Media Technologies Corp) in NYC is Part of Antler VC accelerator, has $500 Million in AUM. It is a Contextual live Video AI and LLM-driven customer interaction intelligence platform company transforming how e-commerce businesses engage with customers. It enables enterprises to leverage their data effectively, thus enhancing customer experience (CX) and improving bottom-line results.

Alongside Astrlive, Akshit founded FareMD, addressing the $300 billion annual loss in the US healthcare system due to billing inefficiencies. It utilizes AI to review health records and generate claims, thereby reducing denials caused by errors, incorrect patient data, and insufficient documentation.

Akshit is also an active Investor in numerous early-stage startups. He is also a Venture Partner with Erez Capital, a Boston-based early-stage venture capital firm. Erez Capital has raised $10 Million in funding. In social impact, Akshit is making a significant difference through his non-profit organization, Aigyaan. To create awareness about tech opportunities among public high schools in India, Aigyaan is bridging the gap between education and digital literacy.