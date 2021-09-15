Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unveils new logo of All India Mahila Congress

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (September 15) unveiled the new logo All India Mahila Congress on their foundation day in New Delhi.

At the foundation day ceremony, Gandhi said that the ideology of the Congress was completely opposite of the BJP-RSS and stressed that only one of the two ideologies can rule the country.

Slamming the saffron party and RSS, the Congress leader said they are "fake Hindus" who use religion for their benefit, PTI reported.

"Ye kis prakar ke Hindu hain. Ye jhoote Hindu hain. Ye Hindu dharm ka prayog karte hain, ye dharm ki dalali karte hain, magar ye Hindu nahin hain (What kind of Hindus are they? They are fake Hindus. They use Hindu religion, they are brokers of religion, but they are not Hindus," the Congress MP said.

Gandhi said that Goddess Lakshmi's power is providing employment, Goddess Durga’s power is to protect, while Saraswati imparts knowledge, adding that Congress had strengthened these powers when in government, while the ruling BJP is busy snatching these powers from the public.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unveils the new logo of All India Mahila Congress, at their foundation day programme in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Fns0IlrRNI — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2021

Earlier, the former Congress chief attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his controversial ‘Abba Jaan’ remark. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote, “What kind of a Yogi propagates hate”.

जो नफ़रत करे,

वह योगी कैसा! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 14, 2021

The UP CM had created a massive stir online after he said that before his government came to power in 2017, only those who said “Abba Jaan” digested ration. “Under PM Modi leadership, there is no place for appeasement politics....Before 2017 was everyone able to get ration?....Earlier only those who used to say 'Abba Jaan' were digesting the ration,” Adityanath said in Kushinagar. The statement irked many netizens with most of them taking to Twitter to share the stories of their fathers using the hashtag “HamareAbbaJaan”.

The UP CM had also accused the previous governments of making the state a synonym of “dynastic politics, nepotism, appeasement, dacoity, hooliganism and riots”.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV