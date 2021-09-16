हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India records 30,570 new COVID-19 cases, 431 deaths in 24 hours

India recorded 38,303 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,25,60,474 and the active caseload now stands at 3,42,923. 

India records 30,570 new COVID-19 cases, 431 deaths in 24 hours
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 30,570 new COVID-19 cases and 431 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,33,47,325 and total death toll to 4,43,928, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday (September 61, 2021). 

The country also recorded 38,303 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,25,60,474 and the active caseload now stands at 3,42,923. The recovery rate is 97.64 percent. The weekly positivity rate of 1.93 percent is below the 3 percent mark for the last 83 days. 

Meanwhile, the Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday (September 15, 2021) said that COVID-19 will start becoming endemic in the next six months in India. The NCDC top expert also mentioned that emergence of a new variant can't alone bring the third wave of infections.

In an interview with NDTV, Sujeet Singh, the Director of NCDC said, "This pandemic has defied most of our predictions but in the next six months, we will approach endemic status." 

"If the mortality and morbidity is under control, then we can manage the disease," Dr Singh said in the interview, adding that Kerala is also emerging from the COVID-19 crisis. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 caseloadcovid-19 in india
Next
Story

NHPC Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts on nhpcindia.com, salary up to Rs 1.8 lakh, details here

Must Watch

PT11M16S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day, Sep 16, 2021