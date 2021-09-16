India records 30,570 new COVID-19 cases, 431 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 30,570 new COVID-19 cases and 431 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,33,47,325 and total death toll to 4,43,928, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday (September 61, 2021).

The country also recorded 38,303 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,25,60,474 and the active caseload now stands at 3,42,923. The recovery rate is 97.64 percent. The weekly positivity rate of 1.93 percent is below the 3 percent mark for the last 83 days.

Meanwhile, the Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday (September 15, 2021) said that COVID-19 will start becoming endemic in the next six months in India. The NCDC top expert also mentioned that emergence of a new variant can't alone bring the third wave of infections.

In an interview with NDTV, Sujeet Singh, the Director of NCDC said, "This pandemic has defied most of our predictions but in the next six months, we will approach endemic status."

"If the mortality and morbidity is under control, then we can manage the disease," Dr Singh said in the interview, adding that Kerala is also emerging from the COVID-19 crisis.

