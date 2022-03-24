हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PMAY-Urban

1.15 cr houses sanctioned under PMAY-Urban, 56.20 lakh units already built: Govt

Over 1.15 crore houses have been sanctioned for construction under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) across the country, Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

1.15 cr houses sanctioned under PMAY-Urban, 56.20 lakh units already built: Govt
Representational image

Over 1.15 crore houses have been sanctioned for construction under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) across the country, Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri also said that out of the total sanctioned houses, 94.79 lakh have been grounded for construction and 56.20 lakh units have already been completed or delivered to beneficiaries.

"Based on the project proposals submitted by states and UTs (Union Territories), more than 115 lakh houses have been sanctioned across the country," he said.

Puri said states and UTs have been advised to expedite the construction of sanctioned houses so that all of them are completed within the stipulated timeline according to detailed project reports.

He said the identification and selection of beneficiaries under the PMAY-U comes under the purview of state and UT governments.

The minister said the PMAY-U addresses affordable housing requirement in urban areas through four verticals -- beneficiary-led individual house construction or enhancement (BLC), affordable housing in partnership (AHP), credit-linked subsidy scheme (CLSS) and in-situ slum redevelopment (ISSR).

He said states and UTs must formulate project proposals according to their assessed demand of houses under the scheme in a phased manner based on their resources and get them approved by the state level sanctioning and monitoring committee (SLSMC).

After approval from SLSMCs, states and UTs will submit the proposal to the ministry for approval of central assistance by the central sanctioning and monitoring committee (CSMC).

Completion of projects generally takes 12-18 months under the BLC vertical and 24-36 months under AHP vertical of the scheme, Puri said. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PMAY-UrbanPradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-UrbanHardeep Singh PuriLok Sabha
Next
Story

Over 156 students hospitalised after consuming lunch during Bihar Diwas celebrations in Patna

Must Watch

PT14M41S

Birbhum Violence: Sambit Patra questions Mamata Banerjee on the massacre in Birbhum