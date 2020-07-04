1.6 lakh more recovered cases than active ones; COVID-19 recovery rate at 60.81%: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI: The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Saturday said that there are 1,58,793 recovered cases more than the active COVID-19 cases, as of now.

As a result of this, the recovery rate has further increased to 60.81%, it said.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 14,335 COVID-19 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure to 3,94,226, the Health Ministry data showed.

Presently, there are 2,35,433 active cases and all are under medical supervision. During the last 24 hours 2,42,383 samples have been tested, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 95,40,132.

Health and Family Welfare Ministry further said that there are as 1087 labs in the country, including 780 labs in the government sector and 307 private labs.

These include, Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 584 (Govt: 366 + Private: 218); TrueNat based testing labs: 412 (Govt: 381 + Private: 31); CBNAAT based testing labs: 91 (Govt: 33 + Private: 58)

The Health Ministry said this on a day when a huge spike of 22,771 new coronavirus cases was recorded in the last 24 hours, taking India's tally to 6,48,315 cases.

As per the Health Ministry data on Saturday India's coronavirus tally has risen to 6,48,315 which includes 2,35,433 active cases, 3,94,227 cured/migrated cases.

A total of 18,655 patients have died since the beginning of the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry said this morning.

The recovery rate has improved to 60.80 percent. There are 2,35,433 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country at present.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state with over 1,92,990 infections. The death count due to the pandemic rose to 8,376 after 198 new deaths reported on Friday, a health department statement said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Saturday said that the total number of samples tested up to July 3 is 95,40,132 of which 2,42,383 samples were tested yesterday.