1 Dead, 1 Missing After Avalanche Hits Gulmarg Ski-Resort; Rescue Operation Underway

SRINAGAR: An avalanche hit the upper reaches of a Ski Resort In Gulmarg resulting in the death of one skier and another going missing after the incident. According to reports, all other skiers, including some foreigners, have been rescued alive. A group of 8 skiers, including some foreigners, came under an avalanche earlier this afternoon, according to reports. The avalanche hit the Khilan Marg area on Afarwat Peak in the famous ski destination Gulmarg on Thursday afternoon.

Jammu & Kashmir | Around 1400 hours today, an avalanche was recorded in Gulmarg, trapping three foreigners. Tragically, one among them is dead, one injured, and one still remains missing: DDMA Baramulla https://t.co/GvDnEbeWlO — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

The dead body of a skier has been recovered from the operation site. During the rescue operation, seven skiers were rescued safely from the site. One local skier is said to be injured when the avalanche hit the area.

''An avalanche hit Khilan Marg, trapping at least 8 skiers including some foreign skiers as well. Soon after that, a massive rescue operation was launched at the site, which has so far resulted in the killing of a skier and the rescue of all others. A rescue operation has now been called off as all the trapped skiers were brought down safely while one local skier is said to be injured,” said an official.

Importantly, the government had already issued an avalanche warning in the upper reaches of the Kashmir region after heavy snowfall was witnessed in the last three days.

Several feet of snow have accumulated in areas like Gulmarg, Kupwara and Gurez in North Kashmir. The disaster management agency has already advised people in these areas to be careful.

Avalanche Warning Issued

-Low Danger Level is likely to occur above 2200 meters over the Anantnag & Kulgam districts in the next 24 hours.

-Avalanche with a Medium Danger Level is likely to occur above 2400 meters over Bandipora & Baramulla districts in the next 24 hours.

-Further, an avalanche with a High Danger Level is likely to occur above 2000 meters over the Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Kupwara and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours.

-People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas. Dial 112 for help.

While the authorities are yet to give out details about the identities of the skiers. Sources say that the group of 8 skiers included foreign nationals.