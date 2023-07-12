trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634296
NewsIndia
NASHIK BUS ACCIDENT

1 Dead, 19 Hurt As Bus Fall Into Gorge In Maharashtra’s Nashik

The incident took place around 5.45 am near a Ganesh temple at Vani on the Saptashrungi Garh ghat section in Kalwan taluka

Last Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 10:02 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

1 Dead, 19 Hurt As Bus Fall Into Gorge In Maharashtra’s Nashik 1 Dead, 19 Hurt As Bus Fall Into Gorge In Maharashtra’s Nashik

Mumbai: A woman was killed and 19 persons were injured when a bus operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) fell into a deep gorge in Nashik district on Wednesday morning, an official said. The injured have been rushed to a state-run hospital, the official said. The incident took place around 5.45 am near a Ganesh temple at Vani on the Saptashrungi Garh ghat section in Kalwan taluka, the official said.

On Tuesday night, the MSRTC bus had come to Saptashrungi Garh from Khamgaon in Buldhana district. The bus was going back on Wednesday morning when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a 150-foot-deep gorge, the official said.

Local residents, police and other agencies reached the spot and started rescue and search operations, he said. A woman died and 19 persons, including the driver and conductor of the bus, sustained injuries in the accident, he said.

cre Trending Stories

Sources said district guardian minister Dada Bhuse was on his way to the accident spot.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded