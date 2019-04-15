1 dead, 3 injured after under construction building collapses in Mumbai's Dharavi

MUMBAI: One person died and three got injured after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed at PMGP colony in Dharavi, Mumbai, on Sunday night.

Sources claimed that the tragic incident took place due to the negligence of the contractor. Injured have been admitted to the hospital, ANI reported.

Talking to ANI, a resident of PMGP colony said: "A pipe fell from under construction building. One person, who died was an auto driver. A person driving a bike also sustained injuries, we took him to hospital. The incident took place around 10:30 pm."

Police and fire officials are present at the spot. Further details are awaited.