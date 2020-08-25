1 dead, 60 rescued, around 25 feared trapped as 5-storey building collapses in Maharashtra's Raigad; rescue operation underway

At least one person was killed and 60 were rescued after a five-storey residential building collapsed in Mahad city in the Raigad district of Maharashtra on Monday (August 24) evening. Sources said that 20-25 people are still feared trapped inside the rubble of the collapsed structure. Rescue operations are still underway.

Maharashtra Ministers Aditi Tatkare and Eknath Shinde arrive at the spot on Monday evening to take stock of the rescue operations. "Around 60 people rescued, 25-30 are still feared to be trapped under the debris," Tatakare told ANI.

"3 NDRF teams are here. One death reported so far. Injured are being treated and some are discharged. Those with serious injuries were taken to Mumbai for advanced treatment. Probe has begun. We want that Special Investigation Team be constituted," added Tatkare

The building was constructed around 5-6 years ago and there were around 40 flats in the building. Rescue teams and canine squads were deployed at the scene of the collapse, an NDRF official told PTI.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to the district officials and asked them to expedite the rescue and relief work, another official said.

As the building began to collapse, around 70 people in the building ran out and managed to save their lives, the official said. "We also came to know that many families are not residing in the building as they went to their native places due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown," she said.

Raigad District Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar said PWD department officials and local people were helping in the rescue operation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG @NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyones safety,"