Fire

1 dead, another injured after fire breaks out in Delhi factory

Two fire tenders immediately reached the spot to douse the fire. The deceased has been identified as Vikas Tiwari, aged 25 years, who was a resident of Ramgarh and the injured as Ramashray, aged 25 years, a resident of Alipur.

1 dead, another injured after fire breaks out in Delhi factory
Representational image

New Delhi: At least one worker was killed and another was left injured after a fire broke out in a factory following an explosion in a wielding tank in Mandoli Industrial Area here.

The incident took place on Monday evening and the injured has been admitted to GTB hospital with 50 per cent burn marks.

Two fire tenders immediately reached the spot to douse the fire. The deceased has been identified as Vikas Tiwari, aged 25 years, who was a resident of Ramgarh and the injured as Ramashray, aged 25 years, a resident of Alipur.



According to police, ASI Yashpal visited the hospital and received the MLC reports of both the victims.

"Vikas was declared brought dead and Ramashray sustained 50 per cent burn injuries. Legal action will be taken as per law," police added. 

