NewsIndia
UP NEWS

1 Killed In Fire At Under-Construction Banquet Hall In UP's Noida

As many as 15 fire tenders reached the site within ten minutes. It took a long time to extinguish the fire as the structure was huge, said police.

|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2024, 10:06 AM IST|Source: ANI
1 Killed In Fire At Under-Construction Banquet Hall In UP's Noida Representational Image.

Noida: A man was killed in a fire that broke out in an under-construction banquet hall in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Sector 74, police said on Wednesday. The fire occured at around 3:30 am on Wednesday, said police. The deceased was identified as Parminder.

As many as 15 fire tenders reached the site within ten minutes. It took a long time to extinguish the fire as the structure was huge, said police. Parminder who died in the fire was an electrician, said police.

Noida DCP Ram Badan Singh says "At around 3:30 AM, we got information that fire broke out at Lotus Grandeur banquet hall in Noida Sector 74. A total of 15 fire tenders reached here. Fire has been brought under control. One electrician, Parminder lost his life in the fire..."

However, the exact cause of what caused the fire has not been ascertained yet. More details into the matter are awaited.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK