'1 lakh Agniveers enrolled in Army, They Perform Same Duties': AG Lt Gen CB Ponappa

New Delhi: Indian Army's Adjutant General Lt Gen CB Ponnapps on Sunday said that one lakh Agniveers have been enrolled in the force, with approximately 70,000 of them assigned to various units. He also highlighted that in the year 2024-25, approximately 50,000 vacancies have been announced, with the recruitment process currently underway.

Ponnapps informed that 1 lakh Agniveers have been enrolled in the Army which includes around 200 women.

"Since June 2022, the scheme was launched and then we had the first batch that was recruited and enrolled, in December 2022-January 2023. Approximately, 1 lakh Agniveers have been enrolled in the Army. This also includes around 200 women, approximately 70,000 have already been dispatched to the units and are performing extremely well in the battalions. This includes around 100 women police also," he said.

He further informed that Agniveers are fully integrated and assimilated into the units, wearing the same uniform and performing the same duty.

"Around 50,000 vacancies have been released, in this year 2024-25. The recruitment process is ongoing. They are undertaking all the actions- operational and other professional duties just like any other sepoys or sepoys recruits on the ground. They are completely integrated and assimilated into the units. They wear the same uniform and perform the same duty," Ponnappa added, ANI reported.

Previously, in a significant move aimed at empowering former Agniveers, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Border Security Force (BSF) announced special recruitment benefits for them.

CISF Director General, Neena Singh said that the CISF has made all arrangements to recruit Ex-Agniveers.

"CISF has made all arrangements to recruit Ex-Agniveers. Ten percent of constable posts have been reserved for them and they will also be given relaxation in the Physical Efficiency Test," CISF Director General, Neena Singh said.