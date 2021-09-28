हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Army

1 Pakistani terrorist killed, another captured in Uri, huge cache of ammunition recovered: Indian Army

The Indian Army on Tuesday gunned down one Pakistan-based terrorist and captured alive another during an operation in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Image for representational use only

SRINAGAR: The Indian Army on Tuesday gunned down one Pakistan-based terrorist and captured alive another during an operation in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Sharing more information, Major General Virendra Vats, GOC, 19 Infantry Division, said, “An operation was carried out for over nine days along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector. It started on September 18, when the patrol team along the LoC detected infiltration movement.”

“When the encounter took place, two infiltrators came across the border, while four were on the other side, Maj Gen Vats said.  “One terrorist was neutralized, another terrorist was caught during an operation in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir,” Major General Virendra Vats said.

 

 

He added that “7 AK series weapons, 9 pistols and revolvers and more than 80 grenades and Indian and Pakistani currency were recovered in Uri operation and the one that took place on 18 September in the surrounding areas.’’

 

 

"The captured terrorist belongs to terror outfit LeT. He has been identified as Ali Babar Patra from Okhara, Punjab in Pakistan. He reportedly surrendered before the security forces during the operation in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir,'' the Indian Army said.

Vats further informed that this infiltration attempt was made in the area of Salamabad Nallah. Vats said during the press conference that “this infiltration group was supported from the Pakistan side by three porters who had come to LoC along with supplies.’’

“The movement of such a large group of people can't take place without the active complicity of the Pakistani Army deployed on the other side,” he alleged.  On September 25, an encounter ensued, during which one terrorist was neutralised and another was caught.

The surrendered terrorist, who is now in custody, has admitted that he is a member of LeT and that he was trained by them in Muzaffarabad in PoK.

