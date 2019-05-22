close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IED blast

1 soldier killed, 8 injured in suspected IED blast along LoC in Poonch district

The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

1 soldier killed, 8 injured in suspected IED blast along LoC in Poonch district

One soldier was killed and eight were injured in a suspected IED blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday.

The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

The incident was reported hours after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in J&K's Kulgam district in the wee hours of Wednesday. 

Live TV

Two terrorists were killed during the encounter.

The cordon-and-search operation was launched after the security forces received specific inputs that some terrorists were hiding in the area. The encounter started after the terrorists opened fire at security forces.

Tags:
IED blastOne soldier killedJ&K's Poonch district
Next
Story

Watch Lok Sabha election results 2019 of all 40 seats in Bihar

Must Watch

PT27M36S

Watch Debate: Opposition scared before LS Polls results?