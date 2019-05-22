1 soldier killed, 8 injured in suspected IED blast along LoC in Poonch district

One soldier was killed and eight were injured in a suspected IED blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday.

The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

The incident was reported hours after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in J&K's Kulgam district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Two terrorists were killed during the encounter.

The cordon-and-search operation was launched after the security forces received specific inputs that some terrorists were hiding in the area. The encounter started after the terrorists opened fire at security forces.