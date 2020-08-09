10 dead, 10 injured as fire breaks out at COVID-19 care centre in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada

At least 10 people died and 10 got injured after a major fire erupted at Swarna palace, a hotel-turned-coronavirus COVID-19 facility, in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada city on Sunday (August 9) morning.

Sources say that short circuit may be the reason behind fire but it is not confirmed yet. It is learnt that around 30 COVID-19 patients were present inside the building when the fire broke out. Sources said that the COVID-19 patients in the hotel were shifted to other hospital.

Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Srinivasulu has reached the spot and is monitoring the rescue operations. Four fire tenders are currently at the spot to douse the fire. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is closely monitoring the situation. Andhra Pradesh government has announced to to give ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh each to every deceased family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed over the tragic incident. "Anguished by the fire at a Covid Centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured all possible support," tweeted

PM Modi.

Anguished by the fire at a Covid Centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM @ysjagan Ji and assured all possible support. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed deep anguish over the incident and said, "Deeply anguished by news of tragic fire accident at a COVID19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Centre assures all possible support to state govt. Condolences with affected families in this time of grief. Praying for speedy recovery of those injured."