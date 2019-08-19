close

Road accident

13 dead after bus collides with truck in Maharashtra's Dhule

Locals were the first to reach the spot and pulled some of the passengers off the bus. Authorities soon reached the site of the accident and took the injured to a nearby hospital.

13 dead after bus collides with truck in Maharashtra&#039;s Dhule
ANI Photo

At least 13 people died and another 20 were injured in a horrific road accident involving a bus and a transport truck in Maharashtra's Dhule late Sunday night.

While it is not clear whose fault caused the accident, photos from the incident showed that while the truck fell on its side with its impact area severely damaged, the bus - en route Aurangabad - was battered from the front and may have hit the truck head-on. There were 45 passengers in the bus. The accident took place near Nimgul village in Dhule.

Locals were the first to reach the spot and pulled some of the passengers off the bus. Authorities soon reached the site of the accident and took the injured to a nearby hospital. Eight of the injured are in a critical condition.

An investigation has been launched.

