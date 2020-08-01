हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Visakhapatnam

10 dead as crane collapses over construction workers in Visakhapatnam shipyard

A crane collapsed at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam on Saturday,

10 dead as crane collapses over construction workers in Visakhapatnam shipyard
ANI photo

Visakhapatnam: In an unfortunate incident, a crane collapsed at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday (August 1). According to reports, at least 10 people are dead and one was injured in the incident. 

DCP Suresh Babu confirmed the reports to ANI. 

According to police, the death toll in the incident is expected to go up. 

This is a developing story and more details are awaited. 

