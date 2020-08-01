10 dead as crane collapses over construction workers in Visakhapatnam shipyard

Visakhapatnam: In an unfortunate incident, a crane collapsed at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday (August 1). According to reports, at least 10 people are dead and one was injured in the incident.

DCP Suresh Babu confirmed the reports to ANI.

#WATCH A crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. 10 dead and 1 injured in the incident, says DCP Suresh Babu. pic.twitter.com/BOuz1PdJu3 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

According to police, the death toll in the incident is expected to go up.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.