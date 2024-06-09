Advertisement
JAMMU KASHMIR TERROR ATTACK

10 Killed As Terrorists Open Fire At Bus Carrying Pilgrims In Jammu And Kashmir

At least 10 people died in Jammu and Kashmir in an alleged terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims.

Last Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 09:26 PM IST
10 Killed As Terrorists Open Fire At Bus Carrying Pilgrims In Jammu And Kashmir

Terror Attack In J&K: At least 10 people were killed on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir in an alleged terror attack on a bus. The vehicle carrying pilgrims was on its way back from Shiv Khori temple to Katra town when the incident happened in Poni region.

As per initial reports, gunmen opened fire on a bus transporting pilgrims returning from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra town in the Reasi district.

"Nine pilgrims were killed and 33 injured," Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Mohita Sharma told PTI. 

The bus lost control and plunged into a gorge after suspected terrorists fired at it. Rescue and relief operations commenced immediately, with army, police, and paramilitary officials rushing to the scene.

Further details awaited. 

