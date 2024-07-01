Today Rahul Gandhi gave his first speech as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha. In the lower house, he raised several concerns about the current government including farmers' protest and Agneepath. He criticised NDA government strongly and alleged BJP and RSS spread fear and hatred. Here are the 10 take aways from his speech:

1.. Rahul Gandhi says all religions talk about courage; cites Islam, Sikhism to underline one should be fearless.

2.. Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP in Lok Sabha, says Hinduism is not about spreading fear, hatred and falsehoods.

3. "If you look at Lord Shiva's image you would know that Hindus can never spread fear, hatred but BJP spreads fear, hatred 24X7," said Rahul Gandhi.

4. Rahul Gandhi slams govt over Agnipath issue, says Agniveer is 'use-and-throw labour' for govt. Agnipath scheme is brainchild of PM Modi not of armed forces. He said, "When our govt comes, we will scrap Agnipath scheme because we think it is against armed forces, patriots."

5- "Politics, policies of BJP have burnt down Manipur, pushed it into civil war; still PM Modi yet to visit state", said Rahul Gandhi.

6. Due to demonetisation, flawed GST, backbone of job creation has been broken by govt: Rahul Gandhi.

7- According to Rahul Gandhi, Farmers want MSP with legal guarantee which govt is not willing to give.

8. "NEET is not a professional exam, it's a commercial exam; it is designed to suit rich students," said Rahul Gandhi. He added, "Govt not allowing discussion on NEET, they are not interested in future of students."

9. According to Rahul Gandhi, BJP threatens minorities, spreads hatred, violence against Muslims, Sikhs, Christians." "Minorities represent India in all spheres, bring pride to nation; they stand like a rock with country, are patriots," He added.

10. Rahul Gandhi slams govt, says what it has come to represent is untruth, complete lack of courage and violence.