trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630641
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA ROAD ACCIDENT

10 Killed, Over 20 Injured As Truck Hits Four Vehicles, Rams Into Hotel In Maharashtra's Dhule

The brakes of the truck failed, following which its driver lost control of the wheels and hit two motorcycles, a car and a container on the Mumbai-Agra highway.

Last Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 03:31 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

10 Killed, Over 20 Injured As Truck Hits Four Vehicles, Rams Into Hotel In Maharashtra's Dhule

Mumbai: At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured after a container truck hit four vehicles and then rammed into a hotel on a highway in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Tuesday, police said. The accident took place at around 10.45 am near Palasner village on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Dhule, located more than 300 km from the state capital, a police official said.

The brakes of the truck failed, following which its driver lost control over the wheels. It hit two motorcycles, a car and another container from the rear side.

The truck then rammed into a hotel near a bus stop on the highway and overturned, he said.

cre Trending Stories

"At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured," the official said.

The truck was going towards Dhule from Madhya Pradesh.

The victims included some of those waiting for a bus at the stop, he said.

After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot.

The injured persons were rushed to hospitals in Shirpur and Dhule, the police said.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report