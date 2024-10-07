10 Months After Maldives-Lakshadweep Row, Muizzu Says 'Hope To Welcome More Indian Tourists'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Monday at the iconic Hyderabad House in Delhi. This meeting marks a fresh start for the two nations, which experienced some turbulence last year. Muizzu arrived in India on Sunday for a four-day visit. In a joint press briefing following their discussions, President Muizzu expressed heartfelt thanks, stating, “Let me start by conveying my sincere gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu for the invitation. I also thank PM Modi, the government, and the friendly people of India for the warm welcome.”

Tourism also took center stage during the discussions, with President Muizzu noting that India is the largest source market for tourists visiting the Maldives. “We hope to welcome even more Indian tourists in the future,” he added, reflecting the importance of tourism for the Maldivian economy.

He highlighted their talks focused on reviewing their successful development journey and laying out a comprehensive vision for future cooperation, particularly in economic and maritime security.

The Maldivian President underscored India’s crucial role in his country’s socio-economic landscape: “India is a key partner in the socio-economic and infrastructure development of Maldives and has stood by Maldives during our times of need. I would like to thank PM Modi, the government, and the people of India for the generous assistance extended to the Maldives over the years.”

PM Modi welcomed President Muizzu with open arms, stating, “The relations of India and Maldives are centuries old, and India is Maldives' closest neighbour and friend. Maldives holds an important place in our 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' vision.”