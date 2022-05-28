हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
vegetable prices

10 sacks of lemons, 35 crates of tomatoes stolen from Gurugram market

The stock was worth Rs 60,000-70,000 in the wholesale market while it would be around 1.50 lakh in the retail market.

10 sacks of lemons, 35 crates of tomatoes stolen from Gurugram market
Representational image (Credits:PTI)

Gurugram: Amid a sharp rise in vegetable prices, 10 sacks of lemon, 35 crates of tomatoes and 15 pouches of capsicum were stolen from a wholesale market in Gurugram early Friday, police said.

According to police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Driver Sandeep, a resident of Charkhi Dadri, had informed the police that on Thursday night, he stored the vegetables inside shop no-64 at Khandsa market but the next morning, he found that the shop shutter was half-open and some of the stock missing.

He said that the rise in prices of vegetables and lemons could be the reason behind the theft.

The stock was worth Rs 60,000-70,000 in the wholesale market while it would be around 1.50 lakh in the retail market, he said.

The police said they registered a case against unidentified people under Section 380 (theft in dwelling, house etc) of the Indian Penal Code at the Shivaji Nagar police station. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
vegetable pricesInflationGurugramTheftIndia vegetable prices
Next
Story

Covid-19 fourth wave scare: India logs 2,685 new cases, 33 deaths in last 24 hours

Must Watch

PT2M12S

Namaste India: Russia is now preparing to use old guns