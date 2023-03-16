10 Unknown Facts About Famous Neem Karoli Baba, Who Inspired Virat-Anushka, Mark Zuckerberg, And Many Celebrities

Recently, there is a lot of discussion about Kainchi Dham located in Nainital, Uttarakhand, and Neem Karoli Baba, one of the great saints of the century. Virat Kohli in the recent Border Gavaskar Trophy held in Ahmedabad, scored his 28th century after a long wait of 3 years while playing against Australia. Now the fans of Virat Kohli are calling this century the blessings of Neem Karoli Baba and Baba Mahakal. Neem Karoli Baba was a famous Hindu Guru and an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman. All his followers used to address him as Maharaj-ji.

The Neem Karoli Baba ashrams have been built in various locations throughout India, including Kainchi, Vrindavan, Rishikesh, Shimla, the Neem Karoli village near Khimasepur in Farrukhabad, Bhumiadhar, Hanumangarhi, and Delhi, as well as Taos, New Mexico, in the United States. Neem Karoli baba was a source of inspiration to Steve Jobs, and several other famous Americans and Indians as well.

10 Interesting Facts About Neem Karoli Baba

1) Neem Karoli Baba, before his monkhood, was known by the name of Lakshminarayan Sharma. He was known by many names such as Laxman Das, Handi Wale Baba, Tikonia Wale Baba, and Talaiya Baba.

2) When he was 11, Neem Karoli Baba was married to a Brahmin girl. Soon after his marriage, he left his home and wandered throughout India as a sadhu and was known by many names.

3) It is said that Kainchi Dham Ashram was built as per his instructions on the Naintital-Almora road, 1400 meters above sea level, in 1964. This is very popular amongst his devotees. According to reports, most Americans are said to frequent this Ashram, which is situated on a hill surrounded by thick pine trees.

4) It is believed that by the time Neem Karoli Baba was 17 years old, he knew everything.

5) In 1962, Baba Neem Karoli built a chabootara around a place where two spiritual gurus Sadhu Premi Baba and Sombari Maharaj had performed Yagyas in Kainchi village.

6) Baba, did not use to allow anyone to touch his feet as he told them they should be touching Hanuman's feet instead.

7) Richard Alpert (Ramdas), an American devotee of Baba wrote a book on him, 'Miracle of Love'. There is an event mentioned in the book about Baba’s bulletproof blanket.

8) Baba Karoli Baba has temples in several places including Lucknow and an Ashram in Texas, US. According to his website, Maharajji established at least 108 temples.

9) During PM Modi's US visit in 2015, Modi met Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg who mentioned to him that he had seen Neem Karoli Baba due to the advice of Steve Jobs the co-founder of Apple.

10) Neem Karoli Baba opted for Vrindavan's land for his Samadhi. A temple for him was built at the Ashram later. His statue was consecrated on 15 June 1976.