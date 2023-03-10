topStoriesenglish2581862
10-Year-Old Foils Attempt To Snatch Grandmother's Chain In Pune- Watch

The woman's son-in-law said she and her two granddaughters were on their way to her daughter's house when the incident took place.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 08:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Mumbai: A 10-year-old girl fought and prevented a bike-riding man's attempt to steal her grandmother's chain in a Pune street on Thursday, officials said. According to the police report, the incident occurred on February 25 in Pune's Model Colony neighborhood while Lata Ghag, 60, was returning home with her granddaughter Rutvi Ghag. "A bike-riding man tried to steal the chain my grandmother was wearing under the guise of asking for directions. When Rutvi Ghag, 10, saw this, he began punching him in the face with a bag. Once his effort to take the chain failed, the man departed the scene " as per the complaint.

"A 10-year-old girl foiled an attempt by a chain snatcher to snatch her grandmother's chain in Maharashtra's Pune City The incident took place on February 25 & an FIR was registered yesterday after the video of the incident went viral," as quoted by ANI.

The woman's son-in-law said she and her two granddaughters were on their way to her daughter's house when the incident took place.

According to the officials, "While they were walking, a man on scooter stopped on the pretext of asking for directions and tried to snatch the chain my mother-in-law was wearing. She started shouting and caught hold of his collar, and ten-year-old Juhi (name changed) started hitting him with a bag," he said. "The man then fled from the spot as his attempt to snatch the chain was foiled," he said. His mother-in-law fell during the scuffle and received bruises on her hands, he added.

 

