Recently, a video of a 10-year-old with her rocking performance at America’s Got Talent went viral on the internet, receiving thousands of likes and praises from all around the world. The listeners were mesmerized by the extraordinary talent of the little girl.

Maya Neelakantan is a 10-year-old guitar player from India who became the center of attraction at America’s Got Talent with her outstanding performance on Papa Roach’s “Last Resort” Carrying the kind of confidence with her instrument at her young age left an unfading mark.

Maya with her remarkable music skills forced all four judges, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, including the audience, to stand up in their seats to praise her exceptional talent with loud applause.

Watch The Video Here:

In the video, Maya’s family is seen standing backstage supporting her powerful performance. The flawless performance of the 10-year-old had earned her the title of ‘Rising Rockstar’ in India.

Maya with her beautiful, impressive performance received massive praise from her viewers all around the world. The list of people cheering her included Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group.

Anand Mahindra posted the video on his X account with the caption, “Oh My God. Maya Neelakantan is only 10 years old. 10! Yes, Simon, she’s a Rock Goddess From the land of Goddesses. We have to get her back here to do her stuff at the @mahindrablues !”

The praise also went viral on the web receiving over 30,000 likes and more than 600 comments. Netizens were taken in by the outstanding performance and dropped numerous comments praising Maya.

One of the users commented, “What control, focus and sheer understanding of music! This is a prime example of talent curated from a tender age and blossoming for good of public at large! An Artist is a mass spreader of happiness and smiles! God bless her!”

Another said, “Dressed in a traditional Ghagra and shining bindi on her forehead, Neelakantan looked like anything but a typical rock musician with an Indian twist.”

“Best thing I have seen today,” the third commented.