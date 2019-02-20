हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pulwama

10-yr-old girl writes to PM Narendra Modi demanding revenge for Pulwama terror attack; letter goes viral

Manali's heartfelt letter to PM Modi seeking revenge for Pulwama attack has gone viral on social media.

10-yr-old girl writes to PM Narendra Modi demanding revenge for Pulwama terror attack; letter goes viral

New Delhi: A 10-year-old girl from Puna of Surat district wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take revenge from Pakistan and Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists who carried out the deadly terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama last Thursday.

The girl was busy with her school homework when reports of Pulwama attack, in which at least 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives, flashes on her television screen. Deeply disturbed with the news, Manali enquired from her mother if she could speak to the Prime Minister to which her mother asked her to write a letter to him, as speaking to him would not be possible due to his busy schedule. 

Following her mother's advice, Manali penned down a heartfelt letter to PM Modi, which has gone viral on social media. 

Attached below is the letter penned down by the 10-year-old to the Prime Minister: 

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district that also left many critically wounded, officials said. 

Tags:
PulwamaCRPF convoyCRPF attackPulwama attackPakistan
Next
Story

Talking peace is fashionable but can't talk peace endlessly: Sadhguru at WION Global Summit

Must Watch

PT8M24S

Stay out of sight for now: Pakistan Army's advice to Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed