100-135 terrorists ready to infiltrate J&K, says IG BSF

Kashmir: Post ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan DGMO the situation at the line of control remained mostly peaceful said IG BSF Kashmir frontier Raja Babu Singh but the inputs suggest that launch pads across the border in POK are active and more than a hundred trained terrorists are waiting to infiltrate to this side he added.

Some guides have crossed over to the other side of LoC, their movement and their families are under the constant watch of security agencies, and beside every movement at LOC is tracked closely by security forces.

Addressing media he said, "our inputs suggest that there are 104 to 135 militants at the launch pads, who are ready to infiltrate into this side."

He said that there are also reports that some guides have crossed over to the other side of the LoC. "Their movement is being tracked and their families are under constant watch. The primary job of the guide is to bring groups of militants along," he said.

Asked about the drone threats on LoC, the IG BSF said that it guards 96 km of LoC in Kashmir and the drone threat was real. "We are procuring our own drones to counter the drone threat. Besides, a series of measures are in place to deal with drone threats," he said.

The Border Security Force, Kashmir Frontier has been manning LoC in Kashmir Valley with full zeal and devotion. Despite many challenges, like inclement weather conditions, constrained living in bunkers, infiltration, the danger of BAT action, sniping, etc to name a few valiant BSF Jawans guarding the LoC round the clock with utmost dedication and unflinching spirit and would continue its endeavour to safeguard the LoC from nefarious designs of Pakistan in maintaining active communication and coordination with all the stakeholders, pledged the BSF officials.

In the annual press conference, IG BSF Kashmir frontier said, during the year 2021, BSF successfully recovered/seized three AK-47 Rifles, Six 9MM Pistols, 1071 Ammunitions, Twenty Hand Grenades, Two IEDs and 17.3 Kg Heroin (Rs-88 crore Approx.) in different operational incidents.



Shri Raja Babu Singh IPS IG BSF Kashmir said "We are always there to serve the people of Kashmir" and ensuring their well-being is our first and foremost priority.

