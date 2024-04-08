New Delhi: Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Monday slammed the government saying that there is dictatorship in the country. O'Brien's comments come after his detention following the TMC's protest outside the election commission office in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters Derek O'Brien said that the TMC is was carrying out a peaceful protest after the meeting with the Election Commission official and then they were detained. He said that the party will continue the protest. "We are here to fight. We will carry on our peaceful protest. This is 100% dictatorship but we are from TMC, we will fight this, " said O'Brien.

"We met with the EC at 4:30 PM, and at 5:45 PM, while peacefully protesting, we were taken by the authorities. Initially informed that we were being transported to Mandir Marg Police Station, we were instead driven around Delhi for one and a half hours. Subsequently, upon protesting, we were eventually taken to the Mandir Marg Police station," he added.

The TMC was staging a protest demanding the change of the chiefs of the NIA, ED, CBI and the Income Tax Department. Slamming the Central government Derek said, "It is the complete murder of democracy. Derek further said that the "TMC's protest will continue whether inside the jail or outside, we are here to fight. "