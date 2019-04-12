close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fishermen released

100 Indian fishermen, released from Pakistan, arrive in Vadodara

The fishermen were released through Attari-Wagah border on April 8. 

100 Indian fishermen, released from Pakistan, arrive in Vadodara
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Vadodara: A total of 100 Indian fishermen, who were released by Pakistan earlier this week, arrived in Vadodara on Thursday. They were brought to Vadodara via a train from Amritsar.

The fishermen were released through Attari-Wagah border on April 8. They were kept in Karachi jail for over one and a half year. Upon the arrival, V Babu, one of the fishermen, shared his ordeal of staying with news agency ANI and said, "We were kept in a room and not allowed to move freely during the recent period of tension between the two nations."

They belong to Gujarat's Veraval region and were caught by Pakistan coast guard for crossing the international sea borders.

Speaking to ANI, another fisherman said, "Many of us accidentally cross the border while some go to that side knowingly for catching fishes. I was in Pakistan for about 17 months. We were always confined in a particular cell and were never allowed to venture out. We were clearly told to stay in the definite cell for our own safety."

On April 5, Pakistan announced that it will release 360 Indian prisoners as a 'goodwill gesture' amidst tensions between the two countries after the Pulwama terror attack. The prisoners are mostly fishermen and they will eventually be released in four phases. 

(With ANI inputs) 

Tags:
Fishermen releasedPakistan
Next
Story

Faulty EVMs delay election proceedings in Andhra Pradesh, voting continues till midnight

Must Watch

PT26M52S

Lok Sabha Election 2019: All you need to know about Phase 1