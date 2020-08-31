1,000 physical education teachers in Delhi govt schools to undergo physical literacy training

New Delhi: Around 1,000 physical education teachers in Delhi government schools will undergo a five-day online training programme on "Physical Literacy", Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

Sisodia inaugurated the online training programme being conducted in collaboration with noted badminton player Pullela Gopichand's sports foundation.

"In the last few years, you all have played an important role in shaping our students. During these COVID-19 times, your role has become even more crucial because our students are confined to their rooms. This is hampering the physical growth of all the students," Sisodia told the teachers.

He said physical education is something which will be needed 24X7 throughout life.

"Physical and mental development are inter-linked. Today, when our children are not able to step out, it has become the need of the hour to introduce the concept of physical literacy."

"It will help in making every individual cognizant of their body and engage in the physical activities for their overall well-being," he added.

Pullela Gopichand said his coach Hamid Hussain did not teach him much about the sport but he taught him how to love the sport.

"I do not know how much we apply physics and chemistry in our daily lives but a strong foundation in physical education will make a difference," he said.

Emphasising on the importance of unorganized sports, Gopichand said, "Adaptation, learning to abide by the rules, you making others your leader and following them, these are all developed while playing an unstructured sport. It helps in teaching several life skills.