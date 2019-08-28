1,015 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.52 crore seized from 'empty' truck in Vishakhapatnam

The officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intellegence (DRI), Visakhapatnam regional unit, seized 1,015 kg of cannabis (ganja) worth Rs 1,52,25,000 in grey market from a truck registered in Madhya Pradesh at Gajuwaka on Chennai-Srikakulam highway in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Based on specific intellegence, the DRI officials intercepted this truck and asked the driver of the truck to open the container. Interestingly, the truck was empty but after interrogating the driver it was found that the banned substance was concealed in a false partition.

On thorough examination, a false portion near the driver's cabin side of the vehicle was found with an opening on the top of the partition.

Live TV

The officials said that the narcotic drugs were packed in 365 brown coloured packets in the false partition. The contraband was being brought from the Visakhapatnam Agency (tribal) areas and was destined to Madhya Pradesh.

Presently, the truck driver is being interrogated in connection with the case.