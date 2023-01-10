112-Foot Adiyogi To Be Unveiled In Chikkaballapura Near Bengaluru On January 15

January 10, 2022: The iconic face of Adiyogi, the Source of Yoga, that has mesmerized millions will be unveiled at Sadhguru Sannidhi on January 15, 2023 in Chikkaballapura near Bengaluru. The 112-foot bust of Adiyogi is a replica of the one at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. Adiyogi at Sadhguru Sannidhi will be unveiled by the Hon’ble Vice President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at 6 p.m. in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Shri Basavaraja Bommai and Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation.

A 21-day Adiyogi Ratha Yatra that began in the last week of December is currently underway at Chikkaballapura ahead of the unveiling of Adiyogi. The Yatra is inviting communities from Avalagurki- where Sadhguru Sannidhi is situated- and surrounding villages, to the unveiling.

The Adiyogi unveiling can be watched LIVE on Sadhguru app and Sadhguru’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram channels. The unveiling will be followed by Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, a unique 14-minute light and sound show mapped on the 112-foot Adiyogi. The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India has listed the 112-foot iconic image of Adiyogi – the Source of Yoga at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore as an “Incredible India” destination. The statue is also recognised by the Guinness World Records as the "largest bust sculpture" in the world. The projection show on Adiyogi has also won the prestigious Mondo*dr awards that celebrate the best installation projects around the globe.

At the Chikkaballapura center, a similar experience will be offered with the Adiyogi Divya Darshanam every evening starting January 15. Enchanting performances by Isha Samskriti students and the Sounds of Isha will be a part of this mega event.

Makara Sankranti, the harvest festival, will become the first grand festival celebration at Sadhguru Sannidhi. Thousands of people from the villages of Chikkaballapura are expected to participate in the festivities.

Sadhguru Sannidhi is a part of Sadhguru’s vision to build “spiritual infrastructure” across the world that will offer “one drop of spirituality” to all of Humanity. Sadhguru will consecrate the Yogeshawara Linga near Adiyogi as a manifestation of the five chakras in the human system. With the presence of the Yogeshwara Linga, Adiyogi will become a living entity.

The Yogeshwara Linga will be the second consecration at Sadhguru Sannidhi. On October 9, 2022, Sadhguru performed the Naga Pratishta, the consecration of the Sacred Naga, which was the first consecration at the Sannidhi. Besides the Naga shrine, Adiyogi and Yogewshawa Linga, Sadhguru Sannidhi will also house a Linga Bhairavi Temple and two Theerthakunds or energized water bodies.

Sadhguru Sannidhi is a powerfully consecrated space that will foster spiritual growth and development in individual human beings. It will offer a range of tools and technologies from the classical yogic sciences to bring harmony to mind, body, emotions and energies. The objective is to enhance inner wellbeing and offer all seekers an opportunity to realise their full potential.

