112 housed at ITBP quarantine test negative for coronavirus

New Delhi: All 112 people admitted to an ITBP quarantine facility here for over a fortnight have tested negative for coronavirus and are expected to be released on Friday, a senior official told PTI. All of them were evacuated from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China on February 27.

"After completing the requisite Quarantine period, all Wuhan evacuees tested negative in Coronavirus test at ITBP Quarantine Facility, Chhawla, New Delhi. All 112 housed at the Facility including 36 foreign nationals will start leaving the facility from today," the official Twitter handle of ITBP said in a statement.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and ITBP chief SS Deswal will meet them at the facility and see them off around 11 am, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police spokesperson said.

The 112 ITBP evacuees completed 14 days of their isolation period.

Among the 112 Wuhan evacuees, 76 are Indians while rest are foreign nationals. The group of foreign nationals comprises 23 from Bangladesh, six from China, two from Myanmar and Maldives, and one from Madagascar, South Africa, and the USA.