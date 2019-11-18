close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

1145 policemen pass out from Jammu and Kashmir police academy

Among 1145 successful men, 39 are special commandos and policemen who have been specially trained to deal with the arson, rioting, and stone-pelting.

1145 policemen pass out from Jammu and Kashmir police academy
ANI Photo

A total of 1145 men on Monday (November 18) passed out from the Jammu and Kashmir police academy after undergoing rigorous training to deal with the law and order in the newly formed union territory. 

Among 1145 successful men, 39 are special commandos and policemen who have been specially trained to deal with the arson, rioting, and stone-pelting. This is also for the first time that the policemen took oath under the allegiance to the Constitution of India after the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu and Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh attended passing out parade in Ganderbal. Speaking on the occasion, LG Murmu remembered the sacrifices of the Jammu and Kashmir police and praised the newly recruited policemen.

On November 14, LG Murmu had said that there would be assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory soon. LG Murmu had made the remarks while speaking at the Attestation-cum-Passing out Parade of 14th BRTC batch of Constables which was held at Subsidiary Training Centre, Talwara in Reasi district.

“Election will come. It is a Union territory with a legislature, it will not continue like this (LG’s rule). The process for holding the election will come soon,” Murmu had said.

Tags:
Jammu and Kashmirjammu and kashmir police academyPassing Out Parade
Next
Story

JNU protest: Entry, exit points closed at 4 Delhi metro stations near Parliament

Must Watch

PT8M

JNU students used objectionable words against Zee News in 'Parliament March'