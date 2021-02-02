12 kids in Maharashtra's Yavatmal administered hand sanitiser drops instead of polio dose; condition stable

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, 12 kids in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district were administered hand sanitiser drops instead of the oral polio vaccine drops. The kids were then admitted to a government hospital and are said to be stable now.

"The children were kept under observation for 48 hours. They are ok and will be discharged today," Yavatmal Collector MD Singh was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

Singh added that an inquiry has been completed into the incident and a report will be submitted to the government and appropriate action will be taken at the state- level.

"The employees' concerned report to the Zilla Parishad CEO. Action is likely to be taken against two medical officers and three contractual employees. The action will be taken at the state-level," Singh said.

The incident reportedly took place at Bhanbora Primary Health Centre in Kapsikopri village on Sunday during the National Pulse Polio vaccination drive for children aged 1-5 years.

Yavatmal Zilla Parishad CEO Shrikrishna Panchal said that 12 children below 5 years of age were given two drops of sanitiser in place of polio drops, following which, one of the children complained of vomiting and uneasiness.

Live TV