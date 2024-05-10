New Delhi: At least 12 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces on Friday near the Gangaloor area of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated the officers after 12 Naxalites were killed in an encounter today. "An encounter broke out between Naxals and the Security forces in the Gangaloor area of Bijapur district. 12 dead bodies of the Naxals have been recovered. I congratulate our jawans and senior officers," CM said.

While in conversation with ANI, Sai informed that they have taken a major step against Nazalits and said "Ever since we came into government, we have fought strongly against the Naxalites. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also want Naxalism to end in Chhattisgarh. We are benefiting from the double-engine government."

Massive exchange of fire broke out between Naxals and security forces in a jungle area of Chhattisgarh's Pidiya village which comes under the Gangaloor Police Station. As gunfights broke out between security forces and Naxalites, 12 Naxals were killed.

Earlier, 29 Naxals were killed and 3 security personnel got injured in an encounter that broke out in Kanker, which comes under the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the security forces after the encounter of 29 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh.

"Today, the security forces killed down a large number of Naxalites in Chhattisgarh. I congratulate all the security personnel who made this operation successful with their bravery and wish for the speedy recovery of the brave policemen who have been injured," Shah wrote on his official microblogging site X.