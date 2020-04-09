12 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala; 13 cured, 1,36,195 under observation

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday (April 9) said that 12 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in the state, taking the total number presently under treatment to 258. The number of cumulative cases, including those treated and cured, now stands at 357, according to Office of the Minister of Health and Social Justice Department.

Four people in Kannur, four in Kasargod, two in Malappuram and one each in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts have been confirmed. Of these, 11 were infected through contact. A man from Kasargod district came from abroad, the statement said.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the person diagnosed with the disease is under observation at home. Others will be admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, it said.

It further said, "357 cases have been reported in the state so far. The results of 13 patients who were undergoing treatment have been negative. Six people from Ernakulam (2 from Kannur, 1 from abroad), three from Kannur and two from Idukki and Malappuram districts were negative."

"At present, 258 patients are being treated in various hospitals. A total of 97 patients were discharged and discharged. Two had previously died," it added.

With the spread of COVID-19 in 208 countries and the increase in the number of patients in Kerala, 1,36,195 people are under observation in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,35,472 are under observation in homes and 723 in hospitals. 153 people were admitted to the hospital today.

A sample of 12,553 individuals with symptoms was sent for testing. Of these, 11,469 samples tested were negative, the statement added.