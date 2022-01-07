12 passengers from Italy who tested COVID positive at Amritsar airport flee, DC orders strict action

New Delhi: At least 12 fliers who tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Amritsar airport have run away from isolation centres.

Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar said on Friday (January 7) that strict action will be taken against the corona-positive patients who have escaped.

A total of 125 passengers on a Milan-Amritsar charter flight were found positive on arrival at the airport in Punjab on Thursday. As per officials, there were 179 passengers on the charter flight YU-661 that landed at the Amritsar airport at around 11.30 AM on Thursday. After mandatory COVID test at the airport, 125 passengers were found positive for the coronavirus. "125 passengers of (Milan) Italy-Amritsar flight have tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival at Amritsar airport," VK Seth, Airport Director had told ANI.

Out of the infected patients, 13 are Amritsar residents. As per sources, nine patients escaped have from the Amritsar airport while the remaining three flee from Guru Nanak Hospital. Passports of these passengers might get cancelled.

The DC has ordered to register cases against the absconding patients under Epidemic and Disaster Management Act. He has urged patients to return to Guru Nanak hospital else their pictures will be released in the media.

(With agency inputs)

