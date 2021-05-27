12 patients discharged after recovering from black fungus in Noida

Noida: As many as 12 patients who were infected by black fungus or mucormycosis were discharged after recovery in the last 24 hours in Noida.

The total number of infected patients currently stands at 51, who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district.

On Tuesday, 50 vials of injections were procured from Meerut for the treatment of the disease. However, the doses were not sufficient as the daily demand is for at least 150 vials.

In the last week, several new cases of black fungus have been recorded in the district. The infection was confirmed in at least 25 patients who had recovered from COVID-19.

The health department has demanded 500 vial injections from the government for the treatment of black fungus.

Meanwhile, five more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, pushing the death toll to 428 by Wednesday.

In terms of new cases, the district recorded 150 more infections during the period. The district now has an overall case tally of 62,001 and 2,398 active cases, it showed.

On the brighter side, 708 patients in Gautam Buddh were discharged after treatment.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 62,271 from 69,828 on Tuesday, while the overall recoveries climbed to 15,98,701 and the death toll surged to 19,712 on Wednesday, the data showed.

