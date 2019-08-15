12-year-old Karnataka boy awarded for guiding ambulance cross a flooded bridge

BENGALURU: A 12-year-old boy in Karnataka has been awarded for bravery for guiding an ambulance, which was stuck over a flooded bridge after incessant rainfall in the area.

The 12-year-old boy, who has been identified as Venkatesh, was awarded by the Raichur District Collector for helping the driver of the ambulance distinguish between the road and the stream.

The incident occurred near the Hirerayanakumpi village in Karnataka's Raichur district.

Venkatesh, who is a Class six student, was playing on the banks of the stream when the ambulance driver called him for help.

Hearing the driver's call for help, Venkatesh agreed to guide him in taking his vehicle out of the water safely.

As Venkatesh was wading through waist-deep water to help the driver, a bystander recorded the entire incident on his mobile phone.

In the mobile clip, Venkatesh can be seen stumbling several times while attempting to help the driver.

At the end of the video, Venkatesh can be seen helping the driver successfully take the ambulance out of the water and rush towards a nearby hospital.

The ambulance was reportedly carrying sick children and the dead body of a woman.

It may be recalled that nearly 60 people have been killed and seven lakh displaced across 22 districts in flood-ravaged Karnataka. The state government has set up more than 1,000 relief camps to house those displaced by the worst floods.

Nearly 60,000 houses have been destroyed due to the natural calamity and state's Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family members of those who died.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted more rainfall for interior regions of northern Karnataka till Saturday, with the Belgavi district likely to receive moderate to heavy downpours in some regions.