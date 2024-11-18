120 Highly Trained Terrorists Ready To Enter India; Security Forces On High Alert

From the Line of Control (LoC) to hinterlands and towns, security has been put on high alert after intelligence agencies reported that four launch pads housing approximately 120 trained terrorists are ready to infiltrate into Indian territory before heavy snowfall blocks the mountain passes. This comes amid increased terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reinforced Security Measures

Extra reinforcements and an increase in patrolling frequency have been implemented along the LoC and in the hinterlands to thwart any infiltration attempts by terrorists. With heavy snowfall expected in the coming weeks, security agencies have intensified their vigilance along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. Intelligence inputs reveal heightened terrorist activity at four newly established launch pads in the Neelam Valley, located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Terrorist handlers, backed by the Pakistani Army, are reportedly attempting to infiltrate armed terrorists into the Union Territory before snowfall renders the infiltration routes impassable.

Intelligence Reports

Sources within the security forces stated, "We have received inputs from intelligence agencies indicating that approximately 120 terrorists are stationed at four launch pads in the Neelam Valley, prepared by the Pakistani Army and handlers from terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, and Jaish-e-Mohammed. Keeping this input in mind, we have made all necessary preparations and are ready to foil such attempts."

December and January are known for heavy snowfall that complicates movement through infiltration routes, particularly in northern districts such as Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora, as well as the Jammu regions of Rajouri and Poonch. With the declining number of active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorist handlers are desperate to push new recruits into the region.

Anti-Terror Operations

In response to these threats, security forces have established a robust grid along the LoC and are maintaining a high state of alertness. Top officials from the army and police have assured that comprehensive measures are in place to counter any infiltration attempts.

"We are fully prepared to counter any infiltration attempts. Our forces remain vigilant, and we have a strong operational strategy to address any challenges that may arise," an army official stated.

In addition to heightened border defenses, anti-terror operations have been intensified within the Kashmir Valley. The upper reaches of Kupwara, Baramulla, and Bandipora are undergoing continuous searches.

Counter-Terror Efforts

Over the past 24 hours, joint forces have apprehended two terrorists and one Over Ground Worker (OGW) involved in terror activities in Baramulla and Tral. Security forces also recovered an AK-47 rifle, a pistol, and a large quantity of ammunition in operations conducted across north and south Kashmir. Additionally, a terrorist hideout was uncovered in the Shopian area of South Kashmir during a search operation in an orchard.

A large-scale search operation has been launched in six villages near the Peer Panjal mountain ridge to track down hiding terrorists. In urban areas such as Srinagar and other towns, security has been significantly increased, with mobile checkpoints set up in almost all sensitive locations following intelligence inputs suggesting plans for a major terror attack.

High-Level Security Review

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level security review meeting in Jammu yesterday. The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir was discussed in detail, with senior officials from all security agencies in attendance. The LG directed officials to take a tough stance on terrorists and dismantle the terror ecosystem.

As Jammu and Kashmir braces for winter, security forces remain vigilant and prepared to counter any threats, ensuring the safety and security of the region.