1200-year-old ancient sculpture of Goddess Durga discovered in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: An ancient sculpture of Goddess Durga was found in the river Jhelum at Pandrethan, Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir by labourers who were extracting sand from the river on August 13. The sculpture is said to be approximately 1200 years old.

The Budgam police recovered the sculpture in the Khansahib area. The sculpture is 12 by 8 inches in size, carved in a black stone. It shows Goddess Durga seated on a lion throne along with four attendants.

The police upon finding the sculpture called the archaeological department to examine it. The Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Jammu and Kashmir established that the sculpture dates back to 7th to 8th century AD.

SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem Khan handed over the sculpture to Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, Deputy Director of Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums.

