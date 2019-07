Anantnag: As many as 13 Amarnath pilgrims were injured in a road mishap at Hernag area of south Kashmir`s Anantnag district on Saturday.

Two buses carrying Amarnath yatris rammed into each other in which 13 `yatris` were injured. Injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for the treatment, police said.

They have sustained minor injuries and are said to be out of danger.