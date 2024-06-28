Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2761343
NewsIndia
KARNATAKA ACCIDENT NEWS

13 Dead In Karnataka After Bus Collides With Stationary Truck

A mini-bus crashed with a truck in Karnataka's Haveri district claiming 13 lives.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 09:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

13 Dead In Karnataka After Bus Collides With Stationary Truck

In a tragic accident in Karnataka’s Haveri district early Friday, 13 people died after a mini-bus rammed into a stationary truck, PTI reported. The bus was returning from a pilgrimage when the incident happened near Byadagi Taluk. 

The victims are from Shivamogga, and they were returning from Savadatti in Belagavi district after a pilgrimage to pay homage to Goddess Yallamma. According to police reports cited by PTI, the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where their condition is described as serious. 

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident occurred due to the mini-bus driver falling asleep at the wheel, leading to the fatal collision. 

The local authorities are conducting further investigations to determine the precise cause of the accident. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'wall' of emergency amidst opposition unity!
DNA Video
DNA: Why has CBI arrested Kejriwal?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China save Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh!
DNA Video
DNA: No leakage in Ram temple!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world afraid of sugar?
DNA Video
DNA: Bombay HC grants relief to Subhash Chandra
NA
Was the NEET paper leaked from Jharkhand?
DNA
Is there only politics on water in Delhi?
DNA
Why is Tilak banned in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir?