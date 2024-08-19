13 Girls Sexually Abused At Fake NCC Camp In Tamil Nadu School; Principal, Teachers Arrested

Tamil Nadu Police have arrested 11 individuals, including the principal and two teachers of a private school in Krishnagiri district, following allegations of sexual abuse involving 13 girls at a bogus National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp, reported IANS.

The camp was reportedly held on the school premises. According to Krishnagiri district Superintendent of Police, P. Thangadurai’s statement to the agency, a girl was sexually abused and over 12 more were assaulted at the fake NCC camp.

Investigations have revealed that school officials were aware of the ongoinf sexual abuse at the bogus camp but opted to conceal the information rather than report it to the authorities. The private school where the camp took place was found to lack an official NCC unit.

Fraudulent NCC Camp Led To Abuse

The three-day camp, held in early August, involved 41 participants, including 17 girls. Police reported that the girls were enticed away from their accommodation and subjected to sexual abuse.

A group persuaded the school management that hosting a camp would enable the school to qualify for an NCC unit. The school consented without conducting any background checks on the organizers, according to police.

All girls were housed on the first floor of the auditorium while boys stayed on the ground floor, with no teachers present to oversee the children. Those accused have been charged under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

A senior official from the Krishnagiri District Child Welfare Committee revealed that action has been taken against both the school authorities and camp organizers. Police are also investigating whether the group behind the fake NCC camp has organized similar events at other schools.