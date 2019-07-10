13 Navy, 3 Coast Guard officers graduate as Observers at Passing Out Parade at INS Garuda

A batch of 13 officers of the Indian Navy and three from the Indian Coast Guard graduated as "Observers" on the completion of 38 weeks of training at the Naval Air Station INS Garuda on Tuesday. Rear Admiral Puneet Kumar Bahl, VSM, Chief Staff Officer (Training) of Southern Naval Command reviewed the impressive Passing Out Parade at the naval air station and awarded the coveted ‘golden wings’ to the passing out officers.

Lieutenant Aman Sharma was awarded the Uttar Pradesh trophy on being adjudged ‘First in Overall Order of Merit’ in the course. He was also awarded the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Trophy after he was adjudged ‘Best in Flying’ and also Sub-Lieutenant RV Kunte memorial book prize on being adjudged ‘Best in Ground Subjects’. Lieutenant Yashvir was awarded a book prize for presenting the ‘Best Project’.

The Indian Navy on Wednesday tweeted: "RAdm Puneet K Bahl CSO Trg reviewed the Passing Out Parade and awarded the coveted 'Golden Wings' to the passing out officers. Lt. Aman Sharma adjudged 'Best in Flying' and '1st in overall order of merit'."

The training of the officers belonging to the 89th Regular course went on for 38 weeks. They were trained in various subjects including air navigation, flying procedures, tactics employed in air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and exploitation of airborne avionic systems.

The officers would tenant appointments as ‘Airborne Tacticians’ on board Maritime Reconnaissance and Anti Submarine Warfare aircraft of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.